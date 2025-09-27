LETTER: We can’t give in to Putin, terrorists

In his Sept. 13 letter, “Peace pursuit,” Bob Valentine would have us give in to a terrorist group and a Russian dictator in the name of peace. He wants the United States to stop helping to fund Israel and Ukraine because of all the people who are dying.

Yes, unfortunately, too many mostly innocent people are dying because of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hamas. It seems to me that giving in to them would bring a short-lived peace because these kinds of people keep demanding more and more. Case in point was Adolf Hitler, prior to WWII. He kept telling the world, after each takeover, that that’s all he wanted. Wesaw how that worked out.

A number of countries are now saying that Israel, trying to obtain the release of its citizens who were kidnapped, is now the culprit.

Peace could be easily established. All that has to happen is for Putin to return to previous borders and for Hamas to return the victims of its brutal attack. In my opinion, it’s not likely to happen as Putin and Hamas don’t seem to care about all the people being killed. Is everyone wearing blinders?