Letters

LETTER: We can’t give in to Putin, terrorists

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
(Getty Images)
Las Vegas Review-Journal file
A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley Univers ...
Charlie Kirk. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Jack Oliver Las Vegas
September 26, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Sept. 13 letter, “Peace pursuit,” Bob Valentine would have us give in to a terrorist group and a Russian dictator in the name of peace. He wants the United States to stop helping to fund Israel and Ukraine because of all the people who are dying.

Yes, unfortunately, too many mostly innocent people are dying because of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hamas. It seems to me that giving in to them would bring a short-lived peace because these kinds of people keep demanding more and more. Case in point was Adolf Hitler, prior to WWII. He kept telling the world, after each takeover, that that’s all he wanted. Wesaw how that worked out.

A number of countries are now saying that Israel, trying to obtain the release of its citizens who were kidnapped, is now the culprit.

Peace could be easily established. All that has to happen is for Putin to return to previous borders and for Hamas to return the victims of its brutal attack. In my opinion, it’s not likely to happen as Putin and Hamas don’t seem to care about all the people being killed. Is everyone wearing blinders?

(Getty Images)
Paden Penny Las Vegas

A woman gets probation for pulling out a gun and firing shots at a group of individuals on the Strip? Insanity.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tom Conlin Mount Vernon, Ohio

You get way more than what you pay for when you're talking about fire and police services in Las Vegas. I'm not sure you could say the same about the bang for your buck you get from local journalists.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nancy Gentis Las Vegas

Las Vegas, this is your chance to create affordable, mixed-income housing with common green space close to the amenities that make life easier for families.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
T. Mayer Las Vegas

Energy companies change their rate structures for one reason: to increase their profits, not to make it better or less expensive for their average customer.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Pamela Anderson Las Vegas

Who should ultimately be responsible for the $285 million that Las Vegas had to pay the company EHB to settle the Badlands golf course litigation?

The Strip is surrounded by haze Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vega ...
Mackenzie Gans Henderson

If Kate Wik is so upset with four "negative" articles, she should return her six-figure bonus to taxpayers and resign.

