LETTER: We could use an FDR now to mobilize country against coronavirus

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In his May 17 commentary, “Losing fears in war and plague,” Victor Davis Hanson highlights how the allies and America in World War II used private industry to win the war and the recovery beyond. What he forgot to mention was that FDR used certain war powers to finance and dedicate those private industries for an organized and comprehensive effort from America.

President Donald Trump has refused to use the Defense Production Act to organize the massive effort we need for testing and tracing of the virus. The federal government under Mr. Trump has taken a back seat to acquiring and distributing needed supplies to hospitals and states. Without a cohesive and comprehensive effort from the federal government to lead, we will continue to founder.

In WWII, we could have never made the massive military development without the guidance of FDR or, as Mr. Hanson calls him, “neo-socialist President Franklin Roosevelt.” We could use a little of FDR today — someone brave enough to lead and organize America.