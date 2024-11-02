LETTER: We don’t need a businessman in the Oval Office

A president needs to have leadership qualities that include integrity, courage, empathy and vision.

A recent letter writer opined that we should elect Donald Trump because it is more important to have a businessman running “the biggest business in the world” than a person of good character.

First, the priority of a corporation is to make money for its stockholders. The main role of the executive branch of the U.S. government is to enforce the laws of the land, not make a profit.

A president needs to have leadership qualities that include integrity, courage, empathy and vision. This person should demonstrate a managerial approach that emphasizes clear and open communication, team orientation and the ability and willingness to delegate authority and hold people accountable. Mr. Trump has none of these qualities. He made money by filing bankruptcy multiple times to avoid paying workers.

The federal government is not and should not be run as a business.