LETTER: We don’t need another California idea

Mr. Rogers is likely another transplant who didn’t like how things were in California, so he comes here to escape. And now want’s us more like California.

AP Photo/Jennifer C. Kerr

Roland Rogers writes to complain that we aren’t enough like California (July 2 letter). He advocates that we use traffic cameras to target drivers. Mr. Rogers is likely another transplant who didn’t like how things were in California, so he comes here to escape. And now want’s us more like California.

The reason we do not use red-light cameras to enforce traffic laws, for instance, is that almost everywhere they have been installed, it has led to two things. One, the yellow gets progressively shorter in order to enhance red light running revenues. Two, because of No. 1, the number of rear-end end collisions at intersections goes through the roof.

Please let us enjoy our state, Mr. Rogers. California would love to have you back.