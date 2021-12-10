50°F
LETTER: We have too much Societal Apology Syndrome

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
December 9, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

Looking back

It appears there is a new behavioral phenomenon — that would be SAS, Societal Apology Syndrome. This is where people in the present feel the necessity to apologize for any situation that happened in the past that they had nothing to do with.

The reality is this: The people who should be apologizing and the people who deserve any apologies or reparations are long dead. Present-day people are not responsible for past atrocities, so their apologies seem trite, and any present-day descendants who think they deserve to be compensated for the suffering of their ancestors are mistaken.

If you truly believe that you are owed anything, especially money, then allow me to question the motives of your outrage. If you are so consumed with the need to apologize to someone, perhaps you should start with the people you’ve mistreated over time. That may actually make a difference in your life.

We’re constantly being told we need to move forward as a society, yet we seem to revel in wallowing in the past. Enough already.

