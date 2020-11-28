38°F
Letters

LETTER: We must all take this pandemic more seriously

Gary L. Costa Las Vegas
November 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)

First of all, I served my country during Vietnam conflict, so I feel I earned the right to speak my mind. When this country elected the current president, I knew this was the wrong choice. But I accepted that choice. Now our country is in a mess.

I was living overseas, so I returned home to get this country back on track. We have this pandemic to fight as a nation. So do your part. Wear a damn mask. Quit whining. The life you protect might be yours or a loved one.

Freedom isn’t free. I know first-hand. If this had been handled correctly at first, we wouldn’t be where we are now. Your choice put us here. Now deal with it. Be safe; be smart.

