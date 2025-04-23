LETTER: We must be better stewards of the planet

This May 18, 1969 photo provided by NASA shows Earth from 36,000 nautical miles away as photographed from the Apollo 10 spacecraft during its trans-lunar journey toward the moon. (NASA via AP)

In response to John Stossel’s Monday “crying wolf” column, I find it interesting that he cites information from the Heartland Institute, which is tied to fossil fuel companies. But even with all that Mr. Stossel states about ice melts, polar bears and food shortages, why can’t we be better stewards of our planet, whether climate change exists or not?

There are 8 billion people on Earth. We will need more and more and more as the population grows. Big corporations don’t care what they take or destroy in their wake of destruction.