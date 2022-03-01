57°F
LETTER: We must boycott Russian products

Ray Carvajal Henderson
February 28, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Mariana Sombil sings a Ukrainian hymn during a protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on th ...
Mariana Sombil sings a Ukrainian hymn during a protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Strip on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It’s time for all the people of the free world to let all Russians know that we will boycott all Russian products until they turn over to the World Court their President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials who planned and conducted the overthrow of Ukraine’s government. They should all face charges for the atrocities they have caused.

We need to boycott all restaurants, bars, liquor stores, supermarkets and all other establishments that carry or serve Russian-made products. To show our support to our Ukraine brothers and sisters, we recommend that Russian products be replaced when possible with Ukraine’s products.

We must stop this madman from starting World War III.

