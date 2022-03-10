LETTER: We must do more to help Ukraine

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Watching the horrific events that are unfolding in Ukraine, I have never been more inspired by a leader and its people in my lifetime. President Zelenskky’s Churchillian leadership and the sacrifice and courage of the people of his country who would rather “live free or die” in defiance of Putin’s diabolical invasion of their nation is an extraordinary example to the world.

In contrast, I’m deeply dismayed and ashamed that the Biden administration continues to purchase oil from Russia while handcuffing our own energy industry. Even France and Germany are changing course and moving to nuclear power and coal. We could be ramping up our energy production at home and selling liquefied natural gas to our allies in Europe instead of purchasing oil from a tyrant who’s committing war crimes against civilians.

I understand that no one wants American troops on the ground, but we could do much more than “look the other way” while a holocaust unfolds before our eyes. We need capable people in the Biden team who can help the president navigate the mounting problems that our nation and the world face.

We could help Ukraine a lot more than we are — and if we don’t, America and the world will never forget it.