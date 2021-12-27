LETTER: We must recognize the value of vaccines

I hope that grandparents, their children and their children’s children never had to deal with chickenpox, diphtheria, meningitis, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, influenza, measles, mumps, pneumonia, polio, pneumococcal, rotavirus, rubella and tetanus because these diseases can all lead to death. But if they didn’t experience any of these, it’s probably because they got vaccinated.

Yes, all these diseases are preventable by vaccination. So I beg those who have not been vaccinated against COVID to look at their families and see what a blessing it is to have a vaccine to help prevent the death of a loved one.

I want to thank my parents for protecting me from these diseases. Will someone in your family thank you?