LETTER: We must speak out against violence as a solution to problems

Every citizen and all leaders of every cultural institution should reflect and think of what generalized violence would mean in a country the size of ours with its demographic features.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

We see again the hate and violence that has led to the death of three people in Jacksonville, Florida (Sunday Review-Journal). Our democratic society is at risk as long as the forces of good do not step forward to sanction respect for the law and respect for other citizens and consider the moral imperative of rejecting violence as a tool for the resolution of political, social, religious or economic problems.

It is often easy for some Americans who view violence at a distance to ignore or speak glibly of it, and then quickly turn their attention to their daily routine or to another matter at hand or to say that certain kinds of violence have a virtue sanctioned by the American Constitution, our history or moral decency. Every citizen and all leaders of every cultural institution should engage in a reflective moment and think of what generalized violence would mean in a country the size of ours with its demographic features.

No army, even the one the size of the United States, and no anger of any number of people with guns protected by a Second Amendment could prevent unimaginable consequences.