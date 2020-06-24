LETTER: We need better screening of police officers

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The unfortunate truth is that we don’t find out about bad cops until they have hurt someone. Steps must be taken to ensure that potential bad cops never get a badge and a gun.

Before we hire someone to do the dangerous job of law enforcement, what is wrong with finding out if the candidates have the emotional capacity? How do these people get to the point where they can shoot our dogs and break our doors down with only their own motives to guide them? What kind of society allows these people to have our lives in their hands and no recourse when they decide to go off the reservation?

I would support more money for better cops. But I wonder if our nation is finally ready to get rid of the bad cops in favor of a more civil society.