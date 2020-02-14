48°F
LETTER: We need more informtion on racism in Elizabeth Warren’t campaign

Tom Hoover Las Vegas
February 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Seeing Sen. Elizabeth Warren proclaim, “I believe these women” — in reference to accusations of racism within her campaign staff — is troubling. It appears she is drawing conclusions without questioning all parties involved.

Perhaps she is correct in her assessment, but it would benefit the public if the circumstances were explained. Were the transgressions purposeful? Or was it a matter of perception? What were the intents? So much harm is leveled identifying so many actions as racist. The public becomes defensive and withdrawn. Openly discussing all facets of the occurrence will clarify and educate — and, I hope, help eliminate future indignities.

