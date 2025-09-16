LETTER: We need our vaccines

I’m glad that Review-Journal columnist Debra J. Saunders agrees that COVID vaccines are good and work (“The Senate, the Inquisition and the COVID vaccine skeptic,” Friday Review-Journal). Having said that, she and the current administration are missing the point on getting them: It should be up to individual’s regardless of age or health condition, as to whether they want one. The vaccine should remain available to anyone who wants one without a prescription or a doctor visit — just like flu shots. If the government doesn’t reverse course on this issue, we are in for a rough fall/winter.