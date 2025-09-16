84°F
Letters

LETTER: We need our vaccines

Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt ...
Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tracey Howard Las Vegas
September 15, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I’m glad that Review-Journal columnist Debra J. Saunders agrees that COVID vaccines are good and work (“The Senate, the Inquisition and the COVID vaccine skeptic,” Friday Review-Journal). Having said that, she and the current administration are missing the point on getting them: It should be up to individual’s regardless of age or health condition, as to whether they want one. The vaccine should remain available to anyone who wants one without a prescription or a doctor visit — just like flu shots. If the government doesn’t reverse course on this issue, we are in for a rough fall/winter.

Peter Kinsley Las Vegas

I find it outrageous that members of Las Vegas City Council toot their own horn for saving taxpayers $500,000 by not calling for a special election.

Mark Evans Las Vegas

Why spend $35 million to get tourism back only to have tourists find out that everything is the same?

Bob Valentine Las Vegas

If President Donald Trump really wanted the warring to stop in the two current world hotspots and finally have peace, he would stop funding the efforts of Israel and Ukraine.

