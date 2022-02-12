61°F
LETTER: We need solutions for the Clark County School District

Daphne Grabovoi Henderson
February 11, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Shame,” Victor Joecks cries in his Sunday essay — not once, but five times. This is the termination of a crescendo of statistics, percentages and blame for why Clark County students aren’t doing well. But he does get one thing right: “Giving the bureaucrats more money or power won’t fix education in Nevada.”

Give the power to the teachers. They are the experts in their grade levels, subject matter and in education methodology. This should not be a political issue. Parents, teachers and educational leadership should present a united front to students.

Statistics do not tell the whole story. It’s not all about money. Lack of discipline in the overcrowded classroom is a nightmare. But without parental and administrative support, it will continue to be an impediment to students who are there to learn.

And this leads to students being held accountable for their actions where homework is concerned. Grades are earned, not given, and consequences for not fulfilling class or grade expectations are to be consistent. Giving power to teachers with the support of parents and leadership could go far in alleviating these two issues, at little or no cost.

The issues with education are endemic, and more money and inadequately supported teachers cannot solve the problems. Crying, “Shame!” and pointing a finger exacerbates the situation. Come up with solutions. Don’t look for scapegoats.

