Letters

LETTER: We need the real story about what Clark County teachers are up against

Robert Gant Las Vegas
September 14, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

How long will the Review-Journal turn a deaf ear to the plight of the teachers in Las Vegas? No contract, buildings that have no air conditioning, kids in these buildings forced to wear masks and a constant stream of mandates and regulations that have nothing to do with education and have everything to do with a political agenda.

At almost every turn, the teachers have to combat a system that cares little about them yet demands total obedience to regulations that are either burdensome in their policy or are truly out of a political playbook. How is critical race theory, and “woke” doctrine an educational goal other than what it really is, a political agenda? Come on RJ, start telling the readers about what is really going on and stop the indoctrinations.

