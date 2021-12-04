55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: We need to move on from Donald Trump

Pat Mallory Las Vegas
December 3, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It seems every day, there is “new” drama as a direct result of the Trump administration. Last week, the Capital chatter was saying that Donald Trump tested positive for COVID during the campaign. Who cares about that today?

To any and all individuals who can’t seem to live in the present: Get over this obsession with Mr. Trump. We are 11 months into the current administration. Costs are way up for everything. Unemployment numbers are down only because hundreds of thousands of people have fallen off the compensation lists because they’ve been out of work for so long they don’t seem to count any longer. But they’re still out of work. Parents versus schools. Can’t get on the same page. By the way, do PTA’s still exist?

Crime numbers are growing exponentially while certain factions push to defund the police and send in the “counselors.” Got other problems? Let’s just throw money at them and maybe they’ll go away. Don’t want to get a shot? Fine, prepare to be cast out, because you have failed to comply.

My point? Life and the world have moved on since the change of administrations. We have real problems today that need attention. Many seem to have developed selective memory where history is concerned. Put that talent to work now. Get past Mr. Trump and the obsessive dislike for the man. Take care of today. We are in trouble.

MOST READ
1
2021 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
2
Las Vegas collector sells 3 coins for $13.35M
Las Vegas collector sells 3 coins for $13.35M
3
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs new addition to injury report
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs new addition to injury report
4
Wheel of Fortune jackpot pays $1.195 million in downtown Las Vegas
Wheel of Fortune jackpot pays $1.195 million in downtown Las Vegas
5
Several moving walkways set to be removed at McCarran airport
Several moving walkways set to be removed at McCarran airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
LETTER: Do families separated at the border deserve compensation?
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Some people think that giving money to immigrants who entered this country illegally and were separated from their children is the right thing to do. What about separated families of other lawbreakers?

AP Photo/John Minchillo
LETTER: The problem of ‘sovereign citizens’
Drew Kelley Goldfield

Perhaps if leftists would stop telling the rest of us that they are “citizens of the world,” … this “sovereign movement” could be nipped in the bud.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: Hong Kong vs. New York
Charles Parrish Las Vegas

A case study in how masks slow COVID spread.