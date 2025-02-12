45°F
Letters

LETTER: We need to regulate scooters and e-bikes

(Jodi Robinson via AP)
(Jodi Robinson via AP)
Tx Vogler Las Vegas
February 11, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Lawmakers must look at laws concerning electric motorized vehicles and require licensing and protective gear. These vehicles should be restricted from walkways. It is not rare to see stand-up scooters and e-bikes in a traffic lane keeping up with vehicles in 35 mph zones. Riders are often wearing no protective gear.

It’s time for action to protect the riders and others who might be injured. There might also be required training. But I have no doubt that the riders — and possibly their families — will not support this until several deaths occur.

