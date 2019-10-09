74°F
Letters

LETTER: We need tougher DUI penalties in Clark County

Manny Ceballos Las Vegas
October 8, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

There is not enough coverage of all the DUI deaths in the Las Vegas Valley. Do you know that in the past eight months 1,500 people were arrested on suspicion of DUI in the valley? Of those, more than 850 were released to go and do it again. Then, the driver involved in a high-profile DUI case wants his case dismissed.

Those are scary and alarming numbers and facts. What needs to happen? We need legislation to take DUI cases much more seriously, with stiffer punishments and penalties.

