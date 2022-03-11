50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: We only need a little bit

Charles Parrish Las Vegas
March 10, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 

Max Dean makes a valid point in his March 6 letter (“Pipe dreams”) by noting that water rights would be a problem in efforts to take water from the Snake River to alleviate the severe shortage in the Colorado River basin. But one needs to take several matters into consideration.

First, we need only less than 2 percent of the more than 41 million acre-feet per year that flows from the Snake into the Columbia River, which dumps millions of acre-feet of fresh water into the Pacific Ocean yearly.

Second, Nevada and Wyoming, both Colorado River compact members, also have tributaries to the Snake River which should give them some water rights.

Third, the pollution along the Snake comes from milk processing waste and farm irrigation runoff, which if controlled according to the federal Clean Water Act, would benefit all people who are users.

A loss of less than 2 percent would have little effect on the pollution problem. Reading “The Lorax” by Dr, Seuss would help users to understand pollution’s bad consequences.

MOST READ
1
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
2
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
3
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
4
2 arrested, 9 cited in fights at area high school
2 arrested, 9 cited in fights at area high school
5
Judge postpones preliminary hearing for ex-Raider Henry Ruggs
Judge postpones preliminary hearing for ex-Raider Henry Ruggs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug ...
LETTER: US lacks self-awareness on Ukraine
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

Is it lost on everyone that the same politicians who insisted that our military invade Afghanistan and Iraq to effect regime change are now aghast at what Russia is doing to Ukraine?

Mariana Sombil sings a Ukrainian hymn during a protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on th ...
LETTER: We are letting Russia win
Linda Parker Las Vegas

I understand not sending troops to war, especially civil and religious wars, but as Ukraine is being bullied, we are letting Russia win.