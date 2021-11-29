LETTER: We owe compensation to immigrants who were separated from their children

Migrant children walk on the grounds of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

In her Nov. 21 column, Debra J. Saunders doesn’t think we should compensate parents who lost children due to the ineptitude and callousness of the Trump administration. Suppose you had your child ripped from your care — possibly never to be seen again. What price would be fair compensation? I assume parents love and value their children, and no price would be enough. So how can Ms. Saunders appear to be so heartless? I would think that is the least we can do.