56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: We owe compensation to immigrants who were separated from their children

Richard Hebert Las Vegas
November 28, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Migrant children walk on the grounds of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Child ...
Migrant children walk on the grounds of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

In her Nov. 21 column, Debra J. Saunders doesn’t think we should compensate parents who lost children due to the ineptitude and callousness of the Trump administration. Suppose you had your child ripped from your care — possibly never to be seen again. What price would be fair compensation? I assume parents love and value their children, and no price would be enough. So how can Ms. Saunders appear to be so heartless? I would think that is the least we can do.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
2
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
3
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
4
Thanksgiving weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
Thanksgiving weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
5
Social Security, wage hikes and SNAP could alleviate inflation
Social Security, wage hikes and SNAP could alleviate inflation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST