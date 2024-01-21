LETTER: We should be welcoming immigrants with open arms

Whole families are willing to bet everything on the American Dream of freedom. … I want these brave people as my neighbors.

Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Are we really “the land of the free, and the home of the brave”? My mother immigrated from Canada. My next door neighbors are from China and Ethiopia, respectively. I hear fellow Americans talking about immigrants “poisoning the blood” of my country. Really?

Refugees are trudging untold miles to escape horrible oppression to apply for asylum, only to be greeted by razor wire and treated as political scapegoats. Whole families are willing to bet everything on the American Dream of freedom. Brave beyond measure, risking life itself for a chance at living that dream. Poisoning the blood? Nonsense. I want that brave family in my country. I want these brave people as my neighbors.