Letters

LETTER: We should be welcoming immigrants with open arms

James Geffert Las Vegas
January 20, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico. ( ...
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Are we really “the land of the free, and the home of the brave”? My mother immigrated from Canada. My next door neighbors are from China and Ethiopia, respectively. I hear fellow Americans talking about immigrants “poisoning the blood” of my country. Really?

Refugees are trudging untold miles to escape horrible oppression to apply for asylum, only to be greeted by razor wire and treated as political scapegoats. Whole families are willing to bet everything on the American Dream of freedom. Brave beyond measure, risking life itself for a chance at living that dream. Poisoning the blood? Nonsense. I want that brave family in my country. I want these brave people as my neighbors.

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: We shouldn’t need to rely on the guardrails
Steve Danning Las Vegas

The editorial’s assertion completely disregards the fact that the violence stopped not because of the alleged guardrails, but only after Mr. Trump reluctantly intervened and told the protesters to leave the Capitol after acquiescing for three hours.

AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File
LETTER: Las Vegans face a challenge on the local roads
Jagdish Patel Las Vegas

You can’t drive a mile on the roads without noticing drivers breaking traffic regulations or laws. The danger of accident, injury or death is present on the roads all the time.

The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: A legitimate protest that went south
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

Jan. 6 started as a protest over legitimate concerns regarding the election that quickly turned into a riot.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Nevada GOP rigs the primary process
Helga Lott Las Vegas

The leaders of the Nevada Republican Party have decided that, no matter what, Donald Trump is their nominee.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Outright censorship
Brian Covey Las Vegas

Left-leaning media terrified that Trump might win.

(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
LETTER: Higher prices and the minimum wage
Joann Simmons Henderson

I’m happy for the workers got wage increases, and I hope it continues slowly over the next few years.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Titus astounded at brazen shoplifters
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

If Rep. Titus really wants to do something to change this type of behavior, there’s a very simple solution. Tell the citizens of Nevada to stop voting for Democrats.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Snow day
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

D.C. workers sent home over 2 inches of white stuff.

