LETTER: We were already fooled once

Kamala Harris’ history tells us she is even more of a left-wing liberal than Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaign at the IBEW Local Union #5 union hall in Pittsburgh on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden got many votes by convincing voters he was a moderate. We were fooled, because he governed as a left-wing liberal.

Kamala Harris’ history tells us she is even more of a left-wing liberal. But to gain votes, she is pretending to be a moderate. When her flip-flopping on important issues was called out, she signaled to her left-wing supporters that she was lying by saying, “My values haven’t changed.” When Sen. Bernie Sanders was questioned about Ms. Harris’ sudden change in her previously stated left-wing positions, he said she is being “pragmatic” to ensure she gets elected. Pragmatic is code word for lying.

While Ms. Harris is following Mr. Biden’s successful formula to pretend to be a moderate, we shouldn’t be fooled again.