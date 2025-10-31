64°F
Letters

LETTER: Wealth and United States

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Boulder Highway. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Gov. Joe Lombardo. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Ricky Kendall Las Vegas
October 30, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Victor Joecks Sunday commentary, “What the world’s richest country can’t afford,” I must ask: When wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few, built on the labor of many, can we truly call ourselves the richest nation?

Imagine a city where one person holds billions and everyone else has a single dollar. Would we still call that city wealthy? That’s not prosperity. It’s imbalance. When profits are hoarded and the workers who generate those profits are left behind, it’s not just unfair, it’s exploitation dressed up as success.

Mr. Joecks misdefines what it means to be a rich nation. National wealth isn’t measured by the gold stacked in a few vaults or the size of our military budget. It’s measured by the quality of life for everyday people. And by that measure, we’re falling short.

A country in which millions struggle to feed their families, access affordable health care, educate their children and keep a roof over their heads is not a rich country. It’s a country in denial.

Yes, America has money. But it’s locked away in the hands of a privileged few. Until we ensure that every citizen has access to life’s essentials, especially those whose labor fuels our economy, we cannot claim greatness. We cannot claim wealth.

We are not the richest nation on Earth. Not by a long shot.

Boulder Highway. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Edward Vodek Las Vegas

Why tear down something that has plenty of life left in it? The corporations need to stop and think about their communities that support their business.

New crosswalk designed to improve pedestrian safety. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Loretta A. Eichelberger North Las Vegas

While on my way to shopping and other errands, I usually see teenagers on e-bikes or small scooters. None wears helmets. Very few pay attention to vehicles near them.

Demonstrators gather for a national “No Kings” protest at the Federal Courthouse ...
Ellen Shaw Henderson

“No Kings” demonstrator Doug Parker complains that a dozen people driving by his protest gave his group the finger. Well, cry me a river.

