LETTER: Wear a mask to preserve jobs

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The debate over mask mandates and civil liberties is a valid discussion. However, the economic impact of not wearing a mask is also a valid discussion. Casinos are open, but the lack of room demand is resulting in layoffs. The same is true for restaurants. They’re open but don’t have enough patrons to sustain their businesses.

The economic issue isn’t whether businesses should be open or closed. It’s not whether to wear a mask or not. The issue is that people naturally avoid fearful or dangerous environments. Tourists and locals will not patronize local businesses if they’re afraid of the virus. There are not enough non-wearing mask people to be able to sustain our local economy. Las Vegas is seen as an unhealthy and dangerous place to visit. An open business without enough customers to sustain it becomes a closed business.

If you choose to not wear a mask, not only are you expressing your freedom of choice, you’re also destroying the local economy because of the fear others have of catching COVID. The largest convention shows are already canceling for next year because participants are afraid to come to Las Vegas.

Wear a mask to help make Las Vegas a safe and desirable destination. Wear a mask to make our local economy strong. Wear a mask to help gets jobs back.