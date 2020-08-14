95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Wearing a mask is like wearing a seat belt while driving

Thomas Hayden Henderson
August 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In 2019 there were 36,120 deaths in the United States as a result of motor vehicle traffic crashes, even though almost every state in the country has a mandatory seat belt law. If you are observed by a police officer driving without a seat belt, he will stop you and issue you a ticket. “Click it or ticket.”

As of Aug. 8, there have been 162,395 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 with five months still remaining in 2020. Do the folks of No Mask Nevada wear seat belts while driving their vehicles? And if they do, I would love to hear the logic behind their protest. What am I missing here?

MOST READ
1
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
2
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
3
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
4
Las Vegas police arrest high school counselor on lewdness charges
Las Vegas police arrest high school counselor on lewdness charges
5
4-year-old girl rescued from burning vehicle in crash that left 3 dead
4-year-old girl rescued from burning vehicle in crash that left 3 dead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST