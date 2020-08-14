LETTER: Wearing a mask is like wearing a seat belt while driving

In 2019 there were 36,120 deaths in the United States as a result of motor vehicle traffic crashes, even though almost every state in the country has a mandatory seat belt law. If you are observed by a police officer driving without a seat belt, he will stop you and issue you a ticket. “Click it or ticket.”

As of Aug. 8, there have been 162,395 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 with five months still remaining in 2020. Do the folks of No Mask Nevada wear seat belts while driving their vehicles? And if they do, I would love to hear the logic behind their protest. What am I missing here?