LETTER: Wearing a seat belt is good for everyone

Years ago, a friend told me about her experience getting sideswiped by another car. She was wearing her seat belt and, because it held her tightly in her seat, she was able to maintain control of her vehicle and avoid a serious accident.

Some people suggest that wearing seat belts should be a choice because drivers will be harming only themselves if they choose not to wear one. That is not true. If the driver doesn’t maintain control, not only are passengers at risk but any person in the path of the vehicle is at risk.

Using a seat belt keeps the driver in the driver’s seat.