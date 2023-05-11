73°F
Letters

LETTER: Welcome transgender kids to sports competition

Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas
May 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this April 19, 2019 file photo, a gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan. Conservative leaders within the United Methodist Church unveiled plans Monday, March 1, 2021 to form a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church, with a doctrine that does not recognize same-sex marriage. The move could hasten the long-expected breakup of the UMC, America’s largest mainline Protestant denomination, over differing approaches to LGBTQ inclusion. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

I agree with Christopher Boyd that transgender kids deserve to be welcomed and included in sports (“All comers,” Saturday letter). There is, however, a line that’s being crossed, and it’s called fairness. The guy who couldn’t win if his life depended on it won the NCAA championship in the 500-yard freestyle as a female. Go figure. How is that fair?

We have Special Olympics for athletes with disabilities. How about Transgender Olympics for transgender people? That’s the only fair solution. After all, it’s not all about winning, correct?

LETTER: Federal regulations serve a purpose
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

In your Tuesday editorial, it took you 360 words of complaining about regulations before admitting, “It’s true that many rules serve a vital purpose.”

LETTER: Electoral College compact an awful idea
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

If this idea goes into effect, I won’t even bother voting anymore. Just sign over Nevada’s vote to California, Illinois and New York.

