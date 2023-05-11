LETTER: Welcome transgender kids to sports competition
But let’s ensure that everything is fair.
I agree with Christopher Boyd that transgender kids deserve to be welcomed and included in sports (“All comers,” Saturday letter). There is, however, a line that’s being crossed, and it’s called fairness. The guy who couldn’t win if his life depended on it won the NCAA championship in the 500-yard freestyle as a female. Go figure. How is that fair?
We have Special Olympics for athletes with disabilities. How about Transgender Olympics for transgender people? That’s the only fair solution. After all, it’s not all about winning, correct?