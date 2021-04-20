LETTER: Welfare doled out by race

There are people of all colors who need government assistance.

(Getty Images)

I’m looking at a March 23 Associated Press news report in the Review-Journal in which the Oakland mayor is proposing a $500 bonus to all residents, except whites. Her reason is that the average wages or salaries for whites are well above those for people of color. Isn’t this racism?

There are people of all colors who need government assistance. Why isn’t this program based on earned income instead of race alone?

I’m white. When I was between the ages of 4 and 6, we were on welfare. I know what it’s like. I’ve been there. But to eliminate whites solely due to an average wage figure could leave deserving whites unable to access any of this needed assistance.

Why isn’t the media covering this more?