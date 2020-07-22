96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Letters

LETTER: We’re all one race: The human race

Nathan Dwiri Henderson
July 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated July 21, 2020 - 9:29 pm

There is a common term applied to people in general: the human race. Genetically and biologically, that is an undisputed fact. People, no matter their skin color or other outward appearance, are equally human.

Yet when people of differing colors marry the media often report these events as interracial marriages. And the children of these couples are referred to as biracial. Everyone understands what these references are intended to mean, but they are factually meaningless. Yet something that has no factual basis continues to be given space in the public sphere.

It would seem that the word “race” as applied to humans has acquired a toxic connotation. Factually, the visible differences among humans are cosmetic. These outward differences may have had some evolutionary value with respect to locations, temperatures, humidity and elevations in ages past. Currently, however, there is no known advantage biologically or genetically for have a certain pigment, hair color, eye shape or other outward physical configurations.

Perhaps it is time to stop using the word “race” with reference to humans and substitute some other word, such as “style.” When people are asked to indicate on surveys what race they are, it may be better to ask what is their “style.”

MOST READ
1
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
2
Lagasse’s Stadium on Las Vegas Strip closed for good
Lagasse’s Stadium on Las Vegas Strip closed for good
3
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
4
California visitor hits $873K jackpot at McCarran Airport
California visitor hits $873K jackpot at McCarran Airport
5
Clark County School District favors online-only option for fall
Clark County School District favors online-only option for fall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Mask protesters aren’t very bright
Sheila Morse Henderson

Wearing a mask helps to prevent you from picking up the virus or from giving it to someone else, if you have it.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks at the Las Vegas Review-Journal i ...
LETTER: Attacking Jara
Paul Bagley Las Vegas

Let the superintendent do his job.