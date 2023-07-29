102°F
Letters

LETTER: We’re from the government, and we’re here to save you money

Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas
July 28, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Over the past two years the federal government has issued 110 new regulations on 100 appliances. Some of the new regulations were for washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners and gas stoves. The latest proposal is on our home water heaters. Industry experts say if the new regulations are implemented, it could double the cost of water heaters.

The government always says these new regulations will save consumers money and are needed to save the planet and help with the “climate crisis.” These new regulations will cost us billions of dollars more, and there is no evidence that any of this will reduce temperatures or improve the climate of the planet.

Ronald Reagan once talked about how government tends to be inefficient to such a degree that, instead of helping, it often causes harm instead. He said the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” This needs to be updated to 11 words to say, “I’m from the government, and I’m here to save you money.”

