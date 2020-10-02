80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: We’ve become a Machiavellian society

Frank Barbagallo Henderson
October 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Our new normal is a Machiavellian society where a rich billionaire pays $750 in income taxes. I believe that the star of this season’s “The Apprentice Goes To Washington” will tremor when the Lord asks for the final accounting of his life: His balance sheet doesn’t look good. Compassion is down, divisiveness is up, hatred is fostered, suburban privilege is a protected class and vulnerable Americans are left behind while he pays $750 in taxes

In the past, we measured American greatness by how well those at the bottom of our economy lived, not by the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

American greatness has been distorted to mean isolationism and deregulation. Those who can’t afford bottled water are forced to drink the toxins from the tap, breath the air from polluting industries or, even worse, risk their lives because safety regulations are just too expensive for American corporations. Maybe if he and his friends paid their fair share, we could afford to fix some of those things.

MOST READ
1
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
2
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
3
CCSD unions making plans for anticipated reopening of schools
CCSD unions making plans for anticipated reopening of schools
4
Caesars sells original Harrah’s in Reno
Caesars sells original Harrah’s in Reno
5
1 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
1 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. Supreme Court (AP)
LETTER: The Supreme Court, Congress and the Constitution
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Steve Sebelius’s Sunday commentary on the Supreme Court displays a selective memory when it comes to understanding the Constitution and history.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump refusals to guarantee peaceful transition
Tim Malacarne Boulder City

Supporting the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee while he refuses to commit to peacefully transferring power if he loses the election is no better than supporting a coup.