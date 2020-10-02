LETTER: We’ve become a Machiavellian society

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Our new normal is a Machiavellian society where a rich billionaire pays $750 in income taxes. I believe that the star of this season’s “The Apprentice Goes To Washington” will tremor when the Lord asks for the final accounting of his life: His balance sheet doesn’t look good. Compassion is down, divisiveness is up, hatred is fostered, suburban privilege is a protected class and vulnerable Americans are left behind while he pays $750 in taxes

In the past, we measured American greatness by how well those at the bottom of our economy lived, not by the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

American greatness has been distorted to mean isolationism and deregulation. Those who can’t afford bottled water are forced to drink the toxins from the tap, breath the air from polluting industries or, even worse, risk their lives because safety regulations are just too expensive for American corporations. Maybe if he and his friends paid their fair share, we could afford to fix some of those things.