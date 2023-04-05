LETTER: Whales, toads and green energy

The Spring Valley Wind Farm as seen in the north Spring Valley near Great Basin National Park in eastern Nevada in this Aug. 14, 2014, file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In your April 1 editorial “Croaking a green energy project,” we have the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service putting the Dixie Valley toad on the endangered species list, which puts a halt to a needed geothermal project. On the other hand, whales in the north Atlantic off the coast of the eastern United States are dying because of the sonic interference with the whale navigation system caused by the windmill projects being installed there. Does anyone else see the irony here? Do the toads require more protection than the Earth’s largest mammal? I guess this puts into perspective the deranged views of the whole “green power” movement.