An anti-abortion protester covered in chocolate milk continues to chant into a bullhorn during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

It seems we are still in the era of fake news and ultra hyperbole. The Review-Journal’s Friday front-page headline in bold print belched “Abortion travel blocked.” That headline is false. As you wade through the accompanying article — by Gary Martin of the RJ’s Washington Bureau — it becomes evident that abortion travel has not been banned by the states or federal government.

Where is Biden’s disinformation czar when you need her?