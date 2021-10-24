66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: What about higher taxes on landlords?

Marcia Romano Las Vegas
October 23, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo
Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Your Thursday editorial called the proposed unemployment fund tax hike for employers a bad idea — but it did not go far enough. One tax that should not have been raised over the past two years is the property tax for income property, which affects landlords — many of whom have received no rent going on 20 months thanks to the unconstitutional eviction moratorium.

And then Gov. Steve Sisiolak imposed his own state ban. He and the Legislature did not care that landlords may not have been paid. Do they think that landlords, who provide the most essential of essential services, should not be paid? This especially hurt small landlords and created a shortage of affordable rentals.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas man ordered to spend rest of his life in jail
Las Vegas man ordered to spend rest of his life in jail
2
The Electric Daisy Carnival returns, eclectic as ever
The Electric Daisy Carnival returns, eclectic as ever
3
Heather Locklear on making peace with her imperfections
Heather Locklear on making peace with her imperfections
4
2-month-old girl died from meth, coroner rules
2-month-old girl died from meth, coroner rules
5
Southwest vaccination issue could take city on uncomfortable ride
Southwest vaccination issue could take city on uncomfortable ride
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST