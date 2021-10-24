LETTER: What about higher taxes on landlords?

Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Your Thursday editorial called the proposed unemployment fund tax hike for employers a bad idea — but it did not go far enough. One tax that should not have been raised over the past two years is the property tax for income property, which affects landlords — many of whom have received no rent going on 20 months thanks to the unconstitutional eviction moratorium.

And then Gov. Steve Sisiolak imposed his own state ban. He and the Legislature did not care that landlords may not have been paid. Do they think that landlords, who provide the most essential of essential services, should not be paid? This especially hurt small landlords and created a shortage of affordable rentals.