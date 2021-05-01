84°F
Letters

LETTER: What about the good Henderson police officers?

Darlene Nix Henderson
April 30, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
I’m sad that the Review-Journal devoted 7½ pages of print to stories about some of the “bad apples” of the Henderson Police Department (April 25). Although I’m disturbed by the continual abuses that exposed officers were allowed by their supervisors as they continued their employment, I’m also bothered by the adverse publicity that the “good apples” of the Henderson department will be facing from persons who truly need to be apprehended.

Give some press to the heart-warming stories attributed to officers’ actions.

THE LATEST
LETTER: Kudos on Henderson Police Department stories
Laurie Skywalker Las Vegas

Thank you for your brave, in-depth Sunday story about misconduct in the Henderson Police Department. I would love similar stories on Metro and North Las Vegas.

LETTER: Expanding the U.S. Supreme Court is OK
Mary Aquino Las Vegas

I don’t mind adding judges to the U.S. Supreme Court as long as there are term limits. No one is qualified for a lifetime position.

CARTOON: Easy money!
The era of big government is back with the $1.8 trillion American Family Plan, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the $2.6 trillion American Jobs Plan.

LETTER: School district opening day in August is far too early
Gary L Beckman Las Vegas

Aug. 9 is the opening date for the Clark County School District 2021-22 school year. That date is only the second week of August, during the hottest part of the summer and during prime summer vacation play and travel time for most families.