LETTER: What about the good Henderson police officers?

Review-Journal shouldn’t just focus on the negative. Give some press to the heart-warming stories attributed to officers’ actions.

I’m sad that the Review-Journal devoted 7½ pages of print to stories about some of the “bad apples” of the Henderson Police Department (April 25). Although I’m disturbed by the continual abuses that exposed officers were allowed by their supervisors as they continued their employment, I’m also bothered by the adverse publicity that the “good apples” of the Henderson department will be facing from persons who truly need to be apprehended.

