LETTER: What about the landlords Sisolak has shorted?

Gov. Steve Sisolak (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak contends Nevada was shorted on the vaccine disbursement (Tuesday Review-Journal). Well, I’m a landlord, and he personally shorted me $14,000 because I can’t evict the deadbeats out of a home I own. I have to keep paying the mortgage even though my tenants don’t have to pay me. What do you think I’d rather have, $14,000 or the COVID vaccine?

The governor’s reasoning is that eviction will be more lethal to these people. Well, by that line of thinking they should be the first ones inoculated.