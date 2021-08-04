LETTER: What about those who survived COVID?

Everyone seems to be missing one important aspect of this current situation facing Nevadans.

Everyone seems to be missing one important aspect of this current situation facing Nevadans. My wife and I, like many Americans, “survived” COVID. We have natural immunity. Our natural immunity is stronger than that provided by vaccines. This is science. Once your body is exposed and fights the virus, it has immunity.

So stop telling us we need the vaccine and masks and social distancing. This latest desperate exercise is just another means to try to control us. No thanks. We’re good.