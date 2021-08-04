100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: What about those who survived COVID?

Brian Hertz Las Vegas
August 3, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Everyone seems to be missing one important aspect of this current situation facing Nevadans. My wife and I, like many Americans, “survived” COVID. We have natural immunity. Our natural immunity is stronger than that provided by vaccines. This is science. Once your body is exposed and fights the virus, it has immunity.

So stop telling us we need the vaccine and masks and social distancing. This latest desperate exercise is just another means to try to control us. No thanks. We’re good.

MOST READ
1
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
2
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
3
Raiders report: John Brown says he’s no match for Henry Ruggs
Raiders report: John Brown says he’s no match for Henry Ruggs
4
Las Vegas father dies from COVID; ‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’
Las Vegas father dies from COVID; ‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’
5
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: The vaccinated aren’t happy with the unvaccinated
Craig Larson Mesquite

Apparently the only way out of this situation is for those who choose not to get vaccinated to catch COVID and either build a natural immunity or face a far sadder consequence.