LETTER: What about Trump’s tax cuts for the rich?

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
November 13, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In your Nov. 3 editorial, you criticize Democrats for shutting down the government to push to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, noting that insurance rates will rise if they expire, some more than doubling. Yet you say nothing about Republicans making permanent the massive Trump-era tax cuts for the wealthy, while adding even more permanent breaks for the rich.

So Republicans want the ACA tax credits that help working families to end. And they want the “no tax on tips” policy for underpaid service workers to end when Trump leaves office. But the tax cuts for the rich, Trump, millionaires and billionaires are permanent?

It’s easy to see why Republicans would support that plan. What’s harder to understand is why you can’t see why Democrats would fight for the people who actually need the help.

Paula A. Reber Las Vegas

Lawmakers should make all shoplifting a chargeable offense, and the perpetrator should face appropriate punishment.

Eugene H. Humbert Pahrump

I find it disingenuous that Review-Journal columnist Debra J. Saunders is unable to concern herself with the recent events of the current resident of the White House and still obsesses over Joe Biden’s decline.

Ken Kjelson Hollywood, California

Sure, companies moving from California to Nevada is a win-win for the companies and Nevada. But what about the employees?

Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks calls Nevada’s film tax credits “for suckers.” Maybe so, but if that’s true, there are a lot of other suckers sitting at the same table.

Stuart J. Lipoff Las Vegas

History teaches us that the average age of the world’s greatest civilizations is about 200 years. So with our republic now going on about 250 years, perhaps there is reason for concern that we may be overdue for the end.

Dennis Shinn Las Vegas

So Attorney General Aaron Ford wants to be our next governor. What has he accomplished as our attorney general?

Sharon Walling Boulder City

Saints walk among us. Those who earned a Medal of Honor, Bronze Star, Silver Star or Purple Heart because they valued someone else’s life more than their own.

