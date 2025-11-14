LETTER: What about Trump’s tax cuts for the rich?

In your Nov. 3 editorial, you criticize Democrats for shutting down the government to push to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, noting that insurance rates will rise if they expire, some more than doubling. Yet you say nothing about Republicans making permanent the massive Trump-era tax cuts for the wealthy, while adding even more permanent breaks for the rich.

So Republicans want the ACA tax credits that help working families to end. And they want the “no tax on tips” policy for underpaid service workers to end when Trump leaves office. But the tax cuts for the rich, Trump, millionaires and billionaires are permanent?

It’s easy to see why Republicans would support that plan. What’s harder to understand is why you can’t see why Democrats would fight for the people who actually need the help.