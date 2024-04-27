59°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: What are students doing on college campuses?

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
LETTER: Donald Trump should look in the mirror
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Biden unfit to be commander in chief
(XpressWest)
LETTER: A Vegas to California high-speed train by 2028?
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Who will enforce new Clark County street vendor rules?
Randy Klein Henderson
April 26, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

A college education was, for many years, considered to be a valuable asset as you strived to attain a desired position among the various professions that a degree would allow you to pursue. That was years ago. Now we seem to be destroying the significance of the work that used to be essential to achieving that degree.

No longer does it mean anything to excel within your selected field of study. Not within the criteria and standards of today’s world. Nowadays a college degree seems much less valued in the workforce — and rightly so. Colleges and universities have become avenues of opportunity to express resentment (especially in New York) toward the government and the communities that have supported you and provided for your freedom as you grew into the protester that you’ve become.

“From the river to the sea” indeed. And, while we’re at it, let’s have America — yes, America — pay for your education. Right, Joe?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U. S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LETTER: Sonia Sotomayor, retirement and race
Joseph Craig Kanab, Utah

Using race to justify or condemn the action of others is simply wrong and, some would say, the definition of racism. We are all one people.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Is there another Joe Biden out there?
Darlene Nix Henderson

Both the front-runner presidential candidates should step aside and give us some choices who are younger and have fresh ideas to get us out of the $35 trillion debt.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Motorcyclist dies in southwest valley crash
recommend 2
Grand jury indicts ex-congressional candidate on murder charge, documents show
recommend 3
Knights notebook: Defenseman still out; Stars call up top prospect
recommend 4
5 Las Vegas celebrity real estate deals you may have missed
recommend 5
Knights in familiar territory with chance to all but bury Stars
recommend 6
‘There’s a need’: Nevada recruits veterans to work as poll workers