LETTER: What are the major political parties doing?

Both parties remain enablers of failed candidates and need to finally stop the gaslighting.

President Joe Biden, right, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, participate in a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

For years, I have resisted the gaslighting of the Republican Party excusing, normalizing, reframing and justifying the abnormal behavior of Donald Trump.

And now I am the victim of similar behavior from a party that I have supported my entire life.

Joe Biden is too old to run for office. Not too old to run the country. Not too old to protect the free world. His current functioning and administration and vice president ensure that.

He is too old to campaign successfully. The debate debacle proved that. His poll numbers were low all year in spite of economic statistics that would elect any prior incumbent. Those same poll numbers indicated the country did not want either candidate. And it’s time for both parties to listen to the people.

The Democratic Party knows Mr. Biden is too old.

The Republican Party knows nominating a convicted felon found civilly liable for sexual assault, defamation and fraud, a man who stands indicted for mishandling state secrets and illegally attempting to overthrow a litigated legitimate election, is wrong.

Both parties remain enablers of failed candidates and need to finally stop the gaslighting. Both candidates must go.

If only one party does the honorable thing, then that party will have proven its commitment to democracy and deserves to win.