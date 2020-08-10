LETTER: What are the police supposed to do to arrest a suspect?

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Am I missing some integral factor? It appears to me that the amount of force a police officer must use to safely and effectively make a lawful arrest varies with each situation. To my knowledge, no one advocates policies that allow officers to use more force than necessary to arrest criminals.

Officers are expected to protect the public and maintain order, carrying out these duties while their own safety is at risk. At times, it seems as if the vocal public would rather see criminals escape or harm the police officer than allow the officer to make the arrest.

Let’s make chock-holds illegal. OK. Government by the people, for the people. But do we really need major legal upheavals?