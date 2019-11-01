LETTER: What are the substitutes for God?

Few men have enough self-control to overcome the temptations of power.

Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

David Zamarin’s Tuesday letter reminds me of the atheist philosopher who said, “God is dead.” He then asked, “Now what will you replace God with?”

It’s true religions (of all kinds) have been responsible for some of the greatest atrocities committed by men. But it is also true that religion has been responsible for some of mankind’s greatest kindnesses.

I believe substituting God with members of mankind or organizations (such as governments) instituted by mankind is wholly insufficient. Few men have enough self-control to overcome the temptations of power.