Letters

LETTER: What are the substitutes for God?

David Jaronik Pahrump
October 31, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

David Zamarin’s Tuesday letter reminds me of the atheist philosopher who said, “God is dead.” He then asked, “Now what will you replace God with?”

It’s true religions (of all kinds) have been responsible for some of the greatest atrocities committed by men. But it is also true that religion has been responsible for some of mankind’s greatest kindnesses.

I believe substituting God with members of mankind or organizations (such as governments) instituted by mankind is wholly insufficient. Few men have enough self-control to overcome the temptations of power.

LETTER: Donald Trump violates his oath of office
Steve Danning Las Vegas

Donald Trump’s conduct alone justifies not only his impeachment by the House, but his conviction by the Senate and his removal from the office.

LETTER: Science and the existence of God
David Zamarin Henderson

Science explains a lot and is one of humankind’s greatest achievements, but so far the question of God’s existence remains outside its realm of understanding.

LETTER: No camping for the Las Vegas homeless
Michael Whisted Las Vegas

There is nothing kind about leaving people lying on the side of the road. Do we want Las Vegas to become another disaster like San Francisco?

LETTER: Dying on your own terms
Linda Gonsalves Las Vegas

There are angels on Earth, and they are hospice doctors and nurses.

LETTER: Congress dithers on the real issues
Darlene Jones Las Vegas

This is what Congress should be working on instead of holding all these nonsensical impeachment hearings.