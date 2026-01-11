LETTER: What are they hiding?

The Jan. 4 Review-Journal article about public records being withheld in relation to the firing of a county employee is concerning.

There is a reason that government employees are described as “public servants.” They serve the public, and their compensation and generous retirements are funded by taxpayers. I’m certain every individual who enters this field is aware of that fact, unless they have forgotten along the way.

Refusing to honor transparency and to be accountable to the public whom they serve raises more questions than it answers. When we read these stories about conflicts of interest and violations of the public’s trust, it’s disheartening to discover that there is resistance to sharing information. It makes one wonder what else is not being disclosed.

I hope we’ll see more cooperation and less stonewalling. No citizen wants to see his or her tax dollars wasted in lawsuits in an effort to get public information made public.