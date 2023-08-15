LETTER: What are they teaching in the Las Vegas schools?

(Getty Images)

Marlene Drozd’s recent letter to the editor about our school district was right. What are our kids being taught? Their proficiency in math and reading is terrible. These are the people who will run our country in the future.

I had a situation similar to what Ms. Drozd describes. I went to a store and bought something, and the young lady cashier told me my bill was $19.10. Because I did not want more coins in my pocket, I gave her a $20 bill and 10 cents. She told me it was only $19.10, not $20.10. I said yes, but I don’t want more coins in my pocket so just give me a dollar back. It took her a few minutes to understand what I was asking.

No wonder the Chinese and Russians are hacking us. God help America.