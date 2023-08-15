94°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: What are they teaching in the Las Vegas schools?

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
August 14, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Marlene Drozd’s recent letter to the editor about our school district was right. What are our kids being taught? Their proficiency in math and reading is terrible. These are the people who will run our country in the future.

I had a situation similar to what Ms. Drozd describes. I went to a store and bought something, and the young lady cashier told me my bill was $19.10. Because I did not want more coins in my pocket, I gave her a $20 bill and 10 cents. She told me it was only $19.10, not $20.10. I said yes, but I don’t want more coins in my pocket so just give me a dollar back. It took her a few minutes to understand what I was asking.

No wonder the Chinese and Russians are hacking us. God help America.

MOST READ
1
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
2
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
3
A’s Las Vegas ballpark might not top Bally’s to-do list right now
A’s Las Vegas ballpark might not top Bally’s to-do list right now
4
VICTOR JOECKS: How much CCSD teachers make will stun you
VICTOR JOECKS: How much CCSD teachers make will stun you
5
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Reagan family values an eye-opener
Chris Murray Las Vegas

Michael Reagan’s commentary could not have better illustrated the stark differences between two presidents.

More stories
LETTER: School district is ripping off Clark County taxpayers
LETTER: School district is ripping off Clark County taxpayers
LETTER: Nevada poised to get a lottery?
LETTER: Nevada poised to get a lottery?
LETTER: Money for stadiums but not for school supplies
LETTER: Money for stadiums but not for school supplies
LETTER: Pave the roads for rich race car drivers … but not for residents
LETTER: Pave the roads for rich race car drivers … but not for residents
LETTER: Las Vegas water fee numbers don’t add up
LETTER: Las Vegas water fee numbers don’t add up
LETTER: More money will solve all the Clark County School District’s problems
LETTER: More money will solve all the Clark County School District’s problems