LETTER: What are those touting Biden accomplishments smoking?

I’m wondering what Jerry Sturdivant is putting in his eggnog this holiday season (Dec. 24 letter, “Biden miracle”). The price of just about everything is through the roof. And not 6 percent, 7 percent or 10 percent. We’re talking from at least 30 percent to as much as 300 percent for many items, from food to sheetrock. Wages are down. Mortgage rates went from 3 percent to 7 percent.

Democrats are gaslighting us by saying that prices and inflation are coming down. The part that they’re not saying is that prices are still much higher than when Donald Trump left office. They love to say that gas is down to $3.22 per gallon. In April 2020, however, it was $1.88.

They love to brag about the lowest unemployment in ages and millions of jobs created. They don’t say that millions of people left the workforce in the past three years and they are not in any statistics. They also don’t say that most of the jobs “created” are crappy, part-time jobs, and they went to people who already have at least one or maybe two. It’s tough to get by these days on only one income.

So, thank you, Joe Biden. You surely did accomplish a lot.