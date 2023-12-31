53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: What are those touting Biden accomplishments smoking?

Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas
December 30, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
A cadet shakes hands with President Joe Biden after receiving his diploma during the United Sta ...
A cadet shakes hands with President Joe Biden after receiving his diploma during the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Air force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

I’m wondering what Jerry Sturdivant is putting in his eggnog this holiday season (Dec. 24 letter, “Biden miracle”). The price of just about everything is through the roof. And not 6 percent, 7 percent or 10 percent. We’re talking from at least 30 percent to as much as 300 percent for many items, from food to sheetrock. Wages are down. Mortgage rates went from 3 percent to 7 percent.

Democrats are gaslighting us by saying that prices and inflation are coming down. The part that they’re not saying is that prices are still much higher than when Donald Trump left office. They love to say that gas is down to $3.22 per gallon. In April 2020, however, it was $1.88.

They love to brag about the lowest unemployment in ages and millions of jobs created. They don’t say that millions of people left the workforce in the past three years and they are not in any statistics. They also don’t say that most of the jobs “created” are crappy, part-time jobs, and they went to people who already have at least one or maybe two. It’s tough to get by these days on only one income.

So, thank you, Joe Biden. You surely did accomplish a lot.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
2
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
3
6 laws taking effect in January: Increased cannabis possession limits, voting in jails
6 laws taking effect in January: Increased cannabis possession limits, voting in jails
4
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
5
California leavin’: How the Golden State influences Nevada’s population
California leavin’: How the Golden State influences Nevada’s population
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
LETTER: Let’s put the Biden economy in context
Tim Cox Henderson

I’m writing to address claims that attribute inflation and economic challenges solely to Bidenomics. It’s crucial to consider the broader context.

More stories
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Las Vegas officers in Thursday police shooting identified
Las Vegas officers in Thursday police shooting identified
Bishop Gorman boys basketball coach sets state record
Bishop Gorman boys basketball coach sets state record
Man facing DUI charge after pickup truck veers on to sidewalk, kills man
Man facing DUI charge after pickup truck veers on to sidewalk, kills man
Hill: One 2023 sports moment stands out from the rest
Hill: One 2023 sports moment stands out from the rest
‘You grow up dreaming of playing in it,’ Knights say of Winter Classic
‘You grow up dreaming of playing in it,’ Knights say of Winter Classic