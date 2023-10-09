79°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: What are Trump supporters thinking?

Elaine Harman Las Vegas
October 8, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
People gather ahead of an appearance by Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds i ...
People gather ahead of an appearance by Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)

Donald Trump faces 91 felony counts, which include stealing classified documents related to our nuclear secrets and war plans, inciting an insurrection and attempting to steal a legitimate election. He has been found liable of tax fraud, insurance fraud and bank fraud to the point his businesses in New York may go into receivership. He was found liable for paying hush money to his porn star mistress. The Trump charitable foundation and his Trump University were dissolved due to fraud, Mr. Trump has had six bankruptcies of his businesses, he faces racketeering charges in Georgia … the list goes on and on.

So, Trump supporters, this is your guy for president? Are you people certifiable? He should never, ever be elected a dog catcher let alone ever allowed to get within miles of the Oval office again.

MOST READ
1
$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
EDITORIAL: More stink from the Hunter saga
EDITORIAL: More stink from the Hunter saga
3
COMMENTARY: A shift among Democrats when it comes to cherished concept. What’s going on?
COMMENTARY: A shift among Democrats when it comes to cherished concept. What’s going on?
4
Bono spots Lady Gaga at The Sphere: ‘I better sing these notes right’
Bono spots Lady Gaga at The Sphere: ‘I better sing these notes right’
5
Strip casino proposed at Fashion Show mall
Strip casino proposed at Fashion Show mall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian struck and killed by a v ...
LETTER: Boulder Highway becoming a die-way
Bill Franz Henderson

Jaywalking is a serious problem in the Las Vegas area. Nowhere is this more apparent than along an 18-mile stretch of Boulder Highway.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's harshest critics, answers questi ...
LETTER: House Republicans step on a rake
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

It never surprises me how Republicans seize defeat out of the jaws of victory.

More stories
LETTER: More impeachment nonsense
LETTER: More impeachment nonsense
LETTER: Criminal uses stolen money to do this
LETTER: Criminal uses stolen money to do this
LETTER: Those dumb Republicans
LETTER: Those dumb Republicans
CARTOON: Slings and arrows
CARTOON: Slings and arrows
LETTER: Joe Biden stands with striking autoworkers
LETTER: Joe Biden stands with striking autoworkers
LETTER: Joe Biden, the deficit slayer
LETTER: Joe Biden, the deficit slayer