LETTER: What are Trump supporters thinking?

People gather ahead of an appearance by Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)

Donald Trump faces 91 felony counts, which include stealing classified documents related to our nuclear secrets and war plans, inciting an insurrection and attempting to steal a legitimate election. He has been found liable of tax fraud, insurance fraud and bank fraud to the point his businesses in New York may go into receivership. He was found liable for paying hush money to his porn star mistress. The Trump charitable foundation and his Trump University were dissolved due to fraud, Mr. Trump has had six bankruptcies of his businesses, he faces racketeering charges in Georgia … the list goes on and on.

So, Trump supporters, this is your guy for president? Are you people certifiable? He should never, ever be elected a dog catcher let alone ever allowed to get within miles of the Oval office again.