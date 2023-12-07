LETTER: What became of this once-great desert city?

Now, locals are forgotten, seniors are struggling and the drunk, drugged and selfish tourists who don’t follow the rules of law and order are frightening.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Friday letter writer said that Las Vegas, without tourists, would be a desert city.

As a long-time local, I am horrified by what has happened to this once-great desert city. Violence, crime, homelessness, greedy landlords, gridlock on the roads, bad schools, substandard medical care, inflation and gasoline prices higher than the national average …

Being just a desert city with gambling was wonderful. Now, locals are forgotten, seniors are struggling and the drunk, drugged and selfish tourists who don’t follow the rules of law and order are frightening.