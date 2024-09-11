LETTER: What Democrat ads leave out about abortion

There were 1.28 million abortions in the United States in 2023. One percent were from rape and 0.5 percent from incest.

I watched a political ad with young girls lamenting that, when they are older, abortion may not be available to them. One of the girls mentioned a statistic that one in six females will be raped in her lifetime. Is the Democratic Party suggesting to our children that abortion is the only form of birth control in America?

There were 1.28 million abortions in the United States in 2023. One percent were from rape and 0.5 percent from incest. Seventy percent of the reasons women gave for wanting an abortion were that they were not ready to have children and that they could not afford a baby.

Women have been working for decades to be taken seriously and respected. That entails responsibility. Taking responsibility to not get pregnant until you are ready to start a family should be a top priority. When someone says “My body, my choice,” am I to assume they are getting pregnant by choice? Why are we haggling over how many weeks it is OK to abort a fetus when what we should be doing is working toward making abortion unnecessary? It’s tragic and mostly easily preventable.

So, little girls, abortion will be there. But don’t make it part of your life story.