LETTER: What Democrat ads leave out about abortion

Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Righ ...
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shirlee Yunker Las Vegas
September 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I watched a political ad with young girls lamenting that, when they are older, abortion may not be available to them. One of the girls mentioned a statistic that one in six females will be raped in her lifetime. Is the Democratic Party suggesting to our children that abortion is the only form of birth control in America?

There were 1.28 million abortions in the United States in 2023. One percent were from rape and 0.5 percent from incest. Seventy percent of the reasons women gave for wanting an abortion were that they were not ready to have children and that they could not afford a baby.

Women have been working for decades to be taken seriously and respected. That entails responsibility. Taking responsibility to not get pregnant until you are ready to start a family should be a top priority. When someone says “My body, my choice,” am I to assume they are getting pregnant by choice? Why are we haggling over how many weeks it is OK to abort a fetus when what we should be doing is working toward making abortion unnecessary? It’s tragic and mostly easily preventable.

So, little girls, abortion will be there. But don’t make it part of your life story.

Melanie Meadows Burlingame, California

Has anyone processed the defense testimony of Robert Telles?

LETTER: Kamala Harris seeks a new direction
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas

In a recent interview, Vice President Kamala Harris stated she wanted to change the direction that this country has gone “in the last decade.”

LETTER: County commissioners and political integrity
Bob King Las Vegas

I’ve lived in this city since 1971 and have seen several corrupt county commissioners come and go. It’s business as usual in Clark County.

LETTER: Let’s not forget Afghanistan
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Biden and Harris own this debacle. What did Afghanistan residents have to look forward to when we were out?

