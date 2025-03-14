47°F
Letters

LETTER: What does Putin have on Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
LETTER: The public schools need competition
President Donald Trump and JD Vance. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Translating the MAGA lingo
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Aaron Ford gets political
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: America represents a threat to Europe
Jack Corrick Boulder City
March 13, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Will someone please tell me why our president, the members of his Cabinet and his top-level staff are so in love with a former senior KGB officer, who reportedly keeps pictures of Joseph Stalin in his home and office and seems hell-bent on re-creating the Soviet Union? Like his mentor, Vladimir Putin lies about his true intentions and rattles the nuclear saber.

Does Putin’s re-born KGB know of a large skeleton in Donald Trump’s closet? Why else would the United States shun our allies, who are trying to resist an invasion while keeping Russia at bay?

Is Mr. Trump at all familiar with the history of the years 1945-1989? There are several old sayings or proverbs that would certainly fit this situation.

President Donald Trump and JD Vance. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Translating the MAGA lingo
Denise Marcella North Las Vegas

Some of the many “mistakes” the Trump administration has made in its frenzied push to implement the MAGA agenda (aka Project 2025) are simple descriptors that they communicate to the public.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Aaron Ford gets political
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Aaron Ford needs to be told that his job is to represent all the people of Nevada and not merely to try to block all things Donald Trump, who won this state.

President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Living under a king
Paul Costantino Mesquite

Is this the kind of country America voted for a few short months ago? One that embraces a murderous dictator and abandons a heroic friend?

