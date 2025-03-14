LETTER: What does Putin have on Donald Trump

Will someone please tell me why our president, the members of his Cabinet and his top-level staff are so in love with a former senior KGB officer, who reportedly keeps pictures of Joseph Stalin in his home and office and seems hell-bent on re-creating the Soviet Union? Like his mentor, Vladimir Putin lies about his true intentions and rattles the nuclear saber.

Does Putin’s re-born KGB know of a large skeleton in Donald Trump’s closet? Why else would the United States shun our allies, who are trying to resist an invasion while keeping Russia at bay?

Is Mr. Trump at all familiar with the history of the years 1945-1989? There are several old sayings or proverbs that would certainly fit this situation.